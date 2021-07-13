Driver and passengers in fatal I-64 crash in New Kent County identified

Four people, including three children, were killed in accident on I-64 in New Kent County on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo: Paul Nevadomski)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The identity of the driver killed in a crash on Interstate 64 in New Kent on Monday has been revealed.

Anthony Snow, 53, of Covington, Ky. and the three child passengers in the back seat of a 1995 BMW sedan, aged 13, 11 and 9, passed at the scene of the accident, the westbound Providence Forge exit, exit 214. The front-seat passenger in the vehicle, a 34-year-old woman from Newport, Ky., is at VCU Medical Center being treated for serious injuries.

The accident occurred just after 11 a.m. July 12. The BMW ended up traveling along the right shoulder before crashing into a Virginia Department of Transportation traffic cam pole, catching fire. Both lanes of the interstate were closed for a time, and traffic was backed up as far as eight-and-a-half miles while crews worked the scene.

Virginia State Police are investigating a medical emergency as a possible contributing factor into the cause of the crash.

