Elderly man shot dead, wife wounded in Louisa County home invasion

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An elderly man was shot and killed and his wife was flown to UVA for treatment after a suspected home invasion in Louisa County Tuesday afternoon.

ABC 16 in Charlottesville reports the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the ‘shooting incident’ at around 1:40 p.m. at a home off South Spotswood Trail.

Investigators believe the man and his wife were shot during a home invasion and ‘robbery that went wrong,’ according to ABC 16.

The woman was flown to the University of Virginia Health System for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect was later arrested at around 3:45 p.m. along Route 28 in Nelson County. Charges are pending.

Authorities did not say whether or not the suspect and victims were known to each other.

