7 adults, 7 kids displaced after fire breaks out at Hyde Park Apartments & Townhomes in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Seven adults and seven children are without a home after a fire broke out at Hyde Park Apartments & Townhomes Tuesday afternoon.
Families will be assisted by the American Red Cross.
Early investigative stages show the fire started from an electrical box on the first floor, according to Chesterfield Fire PIO Kenny Mitchell. The fire traveled up the sie of an exterior wall, Mitchell continued. The fire came to rest in an attic located on the second floor of the townhome.
The fire was marked under control at 4:35 p.m.
A resident tells an 8News reporter on scene the apartments use gas, but utility crews shut it off. Dominion Energy is also reporting an outage impacting 31 customers in the area, with power set to be restored between 8 and 11 p.m.
“Never seen anything like it,” Hyde Park resident Sage Jeffries said. “Fifteen minutes through the whole apartment.”
Authorities say calls first came in around 3:30 p.m.
Firefighters reportedly saved one cat, but another is still missing.
This is developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Henrico survey to possibly expand in-person learning has some teachers on edge
- More than 120 front-line workers at US Capitol have battled coronavirus, report says
- VCU’s Michael Dailey preparing for rare 6th year on college mound
- President Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election
- ‘It’s time to make history’: Fernando Tatis Jr. plays the game his way