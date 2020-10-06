7 adults, 7 kids displaced after fire breaks out at Hyde Park Apartments & Townhomes in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Seven adults and seven children are without a home after a fire broke out at Hyde Park Apartments & Townhomes Tuesday afternoon.

Families will be assisted by the American Red Cross.

Early investigative stages show the fire started from an electrical box on the first floor, according to Chesterfield Fire PIO Kenny Mitchell. The fire traveled up the sie of an exterior wall, Mitchell continued. The fire came to rest in an attic located on the second floor of the townhome.

Courtesy: Hyde Park Apartments & Townhomes

The fire was marked under control at 4:35 p.m.

A resident tells an 8News reporter on scene the apartments use gas, but utility crews shut it off. Dominion Energy is also reporting an outage impacting 31 customers in the area, with power set to be restored between 8 and 11 p.m.

Courtesy: Hyde Park Apartments & Townhomes

“Never seen anything like it,” Hyde Park resident Sage Jeffries said. “Fifteen minutes through the whole apartment.”

Authorities say calls first came in around 3:30 p.m.

Firefighters reportedly saved one cat, but another is still missing.

This is developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: