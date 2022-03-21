RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond Fire crews are responding to a house fire on Campbell Avenue.

According to Richmond Fire, crews were called to the scene shortly after 2:50 a.m. for reports of fire coming from the side of the house and roof.

The fire was under control roughly 25 minutes later.

Details remain limited, but we do know that 7 people were forced out of their home and none of them sustained any injuries from the blaze.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as we learn more information.