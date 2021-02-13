Former president Donald Trump acquitted in second impeachment trial Breaking News by: The Associated Press Posted: Feb 13, 2021 / 03:54 PM EST / Updated: Feb 13, 2021 / 03:54 PM EST JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND – JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at Joint Base Andrews before boarding Air Force One for his last time as President on January 20, 2021 in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Trump, the first president in more than 150 years to refuse to attend his successor’s inauguration, is expected to spend the final minutes of his presidency at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. (Photo by Pete Marovich – Pool/Getty Images) WASHINGTON (AP) — Enough senators have cast ‘not guilty’ votes to acquit Donald Trump of impeachment charge, incitement of insurrection. The final vote count was 57-43. This is breaking news. Stay with 8News for updates.