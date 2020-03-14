France to close all restaurants, cafes, cinemas and clubs due to coronavirus

FILE – In this Sunday Nov. 15, 2015 file photo, French flags fly in front of the closed Eiffel Tower on the first of three days of national mourning in Paris. Paris main flag-maker has recorded a 500 percent increase in Tricolor sales since the Nov 13 attacks, claimed by the Islamic State group. Until now, flags were generally known to fly in numbers around Paris but on official buildings or random flag poles _ not on private residences. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

(CNN) — French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe announced on Saturday that his country will increase social distancing to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a televised press conference, Philippe said that starting at midnight Saturday, all places that are not essential to French living, including restaurants, cafes, cinemas and clubs, will be closed.

The closure order includes all businesses except those that are essential.

“Markets and food shops, pharmacies, gas stations, banks, newspaper and tobacco stores will remain open,” Philippe said. “Places of worships will remain open, but religious ceremonies and gatherings will be postponed.”

Philippe acknowledged that the French people find the concept of social distancing repugnant, “because we are a people that likes to gather, a joyful people, a people that likes to live together… Maybe even more when fear starts to spread.”

“We have seen too many people in cafes and restaurants. In usual times, this would make me happy. Because this is the France we all love. But for a few weeks, this is not what we should be doing,” Philippe added.

