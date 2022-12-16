GREENSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A crash involving two tractor-trailers sent one person to the hospital Friday and has closed several lanes of Interstate 95 in Greensville County.

The Greensville County Fire Department said one person was taken to a hospital in Petersburg but could not provide any additional details on their condition.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash has closed all southbound lanes and the northbound right lane, left lane and shoulder at mile marker 10.1.

Greensville Fire crews responded sometime after 1:00 a.m. Friday, spending three hours extracting the trailer that crashed into the median. One of the tractor-trailers was carrying frozen meatballs, which spilled out across both lanes.

According to an 8News viewer, one black truck blew a tire and side-swiped the guard rail. A second white truck then rear-ended the first. This sent the trailer over the cab and into the northbound lanes.

The driver of the black truck then exited the cab, the driver of the white truck was safely removed from their cab after being trapped.

Crews confirm one of the drivers was transported to a hospital in Petersburg. There is no word on their condition at this time. They also could not verify which driver was injured, but an 8News viewer believes it was the driver of the white truck.

Officials say both north and southbound lanes on I-95 will be shut down until further notice.

This is a developing incident, stick with 8News for updates.