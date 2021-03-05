Ft. Lee being considered as potential site to house migrant children

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The U.S. government is considering Army Garrison Fort Lee as a potential site to house migrant children as a way to help meet an increased demand in capacity needs.

Army Public Affairs at the Pentagon told 8News that, upon request from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the U.S. Army coordinated a site assessment at Fort Lee for HHS personnel to determine if certain facilities at the base might be suitable for temporary housing for unaccompanied children.

“The Army has not received a formal Request for Assistance (RFA) from HHS to house Unaccompanied Children on Fort Lee,” Jason Waggoner with the Office of the Chief of Public Affairs said in a statement.

In other words, there is no concrete timeline as to when or if migrant children at the U.S.-Mexico border will be transferred to Virginia.

This comes amid an increase in the number of migrant children arriving at the southwest border in recent months, putting pressure on shelters run by HHS that house the children, especially with COVID-19 mitigation efforts in place. Unaccompanied migrant children are housed at such shelters before they are released to parents or other sponsors in the United States.