Grand slam lifts Virginia to Super Regional title, Cavaliers move on to College World Series

Virginia’s Nic Kent (4) celebrates his fourth inning home run with Jake Gelof (22) during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Dallas Baptist on Monday, June 14, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One swing of the bat is all it takes to change a game, and that one swing of the bat helped the Virginia Cavaliers on Monday secure their first berth in the NCAA College World Series since 2015.

Kyle Teel’s two-out grand slam home run in the bottom of the seventh put the Wahoos out in front for good, as Virginia won the Super Regional 5-2 over Dallas Baptist.

Dallas Baptist managed to score two runs in the third inning before Nic Kent helped Virginia respond in the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run.

The next 2 1/2 innings both teams’ offenses went quiet, managing just two hit between them before the Cavaliers jumped out in front.

Matt Wyatt closed the game out for UVA, going 5 2/3 innings surrendering just two hits. He struck out eight.

Virginia will take on Tennessee in their opening game of the College World Series in Omaha, Neb. The Volunteers are the No. 3 overall seed in the NCAA Baseball Tournament and punched their own ticket by beating Southeastern Conference rival LSU in the Super Regional.

Date and time of the game are to be announced. Texas awaits either Mississippi State or Notre Dame opposite Tennessee and Virginia in their half of the CWS bracket.

Vanderbilt, Arizona, Stanford and N.C. State are also set to participate in the College World Series, which begins on June 19.