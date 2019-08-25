Henrico bomb squad assisting with suspicious package investigation at Richmond International Airport

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are working to give the all-clear at Richmond International Airport as the result of a suspicious package investigation.

Richmond International Airport Police asked Henrico County officers to assist with a “suspicious package” investigation after a box was left in one of their parking garages around 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

The county’s Explosive Ordnance Detection (EOD) team are currently conducting x-rays on the package, said Lt. Mehfoud, with Henrico County Police. Lt. Mehfound said the package was labeled MRE (meals ready to eat).

There is no interruption to the airport traffic, including flights, check-in, and baggage claims, at this time, Lt. Mehfoud added. He expects the investigation to wrap up shortly.

RIC Airport Police are leading the investigation.

