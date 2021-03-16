Henrico Fire responds to four residential fires in one evening

HENRICO, Va. – Henrico Fire had an active evening responding to four different fires in a span of ten hours.

The first of which occurred arround 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon in a town house community near Staples Mill Road and 295. Crews on scene contained an outside deck fire that extended up the siding of the home.

Another fire occurred just before 7:00 p.m. in a single-family home in the 8600 block of Lonepine Road near West End Drive. The fire was contained to just one room and crews were able to put it out rather quickly.

Later that evening, Henrico Fire responded to a third fire at the 5600 block of Trafalger Park around 11:27 p.m. Wednesday night. When fire units arrived to the London Towne Apartment community, they saw smoke and fire from one apartment that extended to the attic.

Firefighters immediately evacuated the building and a second crew was called to assist with the control of the fire. The fire was under control within an hour with eight apartments affected by smoke, fire, or water damage.

Lastly, crews responded to a fourth fire early this morning around 1:00 a.m. at the 2800 block of Burnlake Court near Lauderdale Drive. Crews saw a small outside fire next to the house and put it out within minutes of their arrival.

There were no injuries reported in any of the four fires. Henrico Fire is urging residents to make sure their smoking alarms are working, saying in a press release, “lives are saved every day because of a smoke alarm.”