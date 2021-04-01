Henrico Fire responds to rooftop fire at the Quality Inn Hotel

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) – Henrico Fire responded to calls of a visible fire on the roof of a Quality Inn Hotel late Wednesday night.

Fire and police crews arrived on scene at 8008 West Broad Street just after 11:30 p.m. and began to evacuate residents once they saw the fire on the roof.

The fire was quickly contained to the roof area and under control within an hour. Crews were able to put out the fire without damaging the top (6th) floor.

No occupants were on the 6th floor and there was minimal water damage to some rooms on the 5th floor. There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Henrico Fire is working with hotel management and all guests are being returned to their rooms. The Fire Marshals Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire.