HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is on the scene of a fatal crash involving multiple cars on I-95 south in Henrico.

The accident happened near the Chamberlayne Avenue exit. Details are limited at this time, but both VSP and Henrico Police have confirmed multiple fatalities.

All southbound lanes in that area are closed until further notice.

8News has a crew on scene gathering more information.

This is a breaking story. Stay with 8News for updates.