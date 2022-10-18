HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- The Henrico Police Department is investigating a double shooting that hurt two men.

Police say officers responded to the Williamsburg Village Apartments on Shirleydale Avenue around 11:30 P.M. Monday night for reports of two people shot. Two men were found at the scene with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are still investigating, and no suspect information was released.

if you have any information, you’re asked to call the Henrico Police Department at 804-501-5000.

