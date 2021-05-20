Henrico Police investigating the death of a woman found in a walkway Wednesday night

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is investigating the death of a woman found in a walkway Wednesday night.

According to police, authorities responded to the 3400 block of Baymeadows Way just before 10:30 p.m. on May 19 for reports of a firearm violation and medical emergency.

Henrico Police and Fire arrived at the scene near the intersection of Three Chopt Road and Cox Road and saw the woman in the walkway.

The adult female, whose identity is being withheld until the next-of-kin is notified died from her injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective C. Henry at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.