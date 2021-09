HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police officers are investigating a shooting on Howard Road Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the 3400 block of Howard Road, near Harold Macon Ratcliffe Elementary, around 11:30 p.m. Once on scene, they found an adult victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital, where they’re expected to recover.

The shooting is under investigation. Police haven’t released suspect information at this time.