HENRICO, Va. (WRIC)- A Henrico County police officer and another driver are hurt after a crash early Sunday morning.

The police department tells 8news the officer and other driver collided near the intersection of Williamsburg Road and Oakleys Lane around 1:45 A.M.

Both the officer and other driver were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the other driver may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.