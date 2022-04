RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Henrico Police responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex on Whitford Circle early Thursday morning.

Once on scene, officers found one man with an injury inside an apartment. He was taken to the hospital, but the severity of his injuries is still unknown.

Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no active threat to the public.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it as we learn more information.