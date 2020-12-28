Henrico Police see no evidence of shooting at Richmond International Airport

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police say there is no evidence that a shooting occurred near Richmond International Airport, after the department tweeted that officers were responding to a reported shooting incident.
Authorities arrived on scene at Richard E. Byrd Terminal Dr. at 10:31 p.m. Sunday, according to active call reports.
Henrico Police Department authorities say they checked the area and were unable to locate any victims or an active scene.
According to a Tweet from HPD, police are clearing the area, but will continue to patrol and attempt to make contact with the person who called in and reported a shooting there.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.