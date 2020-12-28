Henrico Police see no evidence of shooting at Richmond International Airport

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police say there is no evidence that a shooting occurred near Richmond International Airport, after the department tweeted that officers were responding to a reported shooting incident.

Authorities arrived on scene at Richard E. Byrd Terminal Dr. at 10:31 p.m. Sunday, according to active call reports.

Update: HPD responded and checked the area and was unable to locate any victims or active scenes. Police are clearing the area but will continue to patrol and attempt to make contact with the caller. If there is additional information, updates will be provided. — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) December 28, 2020

Henrico Police Department authorities say they checked the area and were unable to locate any victims or an active scene.

According to a Tweet from HPD, police are clearing the area, but will continue to patrol and attempt to make contact with the person who called in and reported a shooting there.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.