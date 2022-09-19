HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC)- Hopewell Police is investigating a pair of shootings Sunday night that left two victims hurt.

Officers responded to Cloverdale Avenue at 7:59 P.M. and found a male victim on the scene with a gunshot wound to his lower back. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

at 9:53 P.M. officers responded to Davisville Court for a report of another shooting. They were informed when they arrived that a male victim was shot in the leg and was on the way to the hospital.

Both victims are expected to survive.

If you know anything about either of these shootings, contact the Hopewell Police Department at 804-541-2284.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8news for updates.