House of Delegates passes bill banning firearms from polling places

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) A bill that would ban firearms from polling locations has passed the Virginia House of Delegates and now will head to the state Senate.

House Bill 2801 “Prohibits any person from knowingly possessing a firearm within 40 feet of any building, or part thereof, used as a polling place, including one hour before and one hour after its use as a polling place.” Exceptions would be made for law enforcement, citizens on private property within 40 feet of a polling location and licensed armed security guards “whose employment or performance of his duties occurs within 40 feet of the polling place.”

The bill passed the House of Delegates by a 53-47 vote.

“Voting is a fundamental right and citizens should be able to exercise the franchise safely,” said Lori Haas, senior director of advocacy for the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence – the nation’s oldest gun violence prevention organization. “Further confirmed by the armed insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, we cannot allow firearms to be used as armed intimidation or in response to political disagreements.”

