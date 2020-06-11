RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police has responded to Monument Avenue after the Jefferson Davis statue was torn down.
The statue of Davis, the former president of the Confederacy, is the second to fall in the city of Richmond by the actions of the protesters in as many days. On Tuesday night, protesters used three ropes to pull the Christopher Columbus statue down in Byrd Park.
The sculpture was then dragged and thrown into a nearby lake.
Last Saturday, the Confederate statue of General Williams Carter Wickham was also knocked down by protesters in Monroe Park.
Heavy police presence remained as bystanders watched the toppled statue be towed away around 11:45 p.m., eliciting roars from the crowd.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Avenue pulled down
- Martin Truex Jr. continues Virginia dominance
- LIVE BLOG: Protesters take down pieces of Portsmouth’s Confederate monument; one person hurt
- 2 killed in Chesterfield crash along Beach Road
- George Floyd’s brother pleads with Washington lawmakers: ‘I am here to ask you to make it stop’