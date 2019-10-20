Breaking News
Kitchen fire leaves 4 adults without a home

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Four adults were able to make it out safely after their kitchen caught fire Saturday evening.

Chesterfield Fire was called to the 3200 block of Quail Hill Drive at 7:11 p.m. Crews arrived in less than five minutes and quickly put out the flames.

Chesterfield Fire tells 8News four adults were home at the time and one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

The adults can’t return inside because smoke spread throughout the home. They are being assisted by family in the area.

Chesterfield Fire hasn’t determined what caused the fire, but the department is investigating.

