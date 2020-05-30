LIVE UPDATES: Hundreds protest death of George Floyd in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds of people have descended in downtown Richmond Friday evening in protest of the death of George Floyd.

The protest, which began around 8:30 p.m., was in response to Floyd, who died while in police custody after a Minneapolis officer was seen kneeling on his neck.

Protesters were seen marching in the area of the Governor’s Mansion.

