Man arrested after driving vehicle through protesters on Lakeside Avenue

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Harry H. Rogers charged with assault and battery after driving truck through protesters.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police have made an arrest after several witnesses reported that an adult male was seen driving through protesters occupying the roadway on Sunday evening.

Henrico Police responded to a call from the Richmond Police Department at 5:45 p.m. for an incident that occurred at a protest walk on Lakeside Avenue near Vale Street.

Police arrested 36-year-old Harry H. Rogers, of Hanover County, in Richmond near the AP Hill Monument.

Witnesses said a vehicle revved its engine before driving through a group of protesters.

Rogers was charged with assault and battery.

An adult male victim was checked by rescue teams on scene and refused any further treatment.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events