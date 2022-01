A man is dead after a shooting Saturday night in Henrico County.

According to Henrico Police, a call came in around 11:10 P.M. Saturday night for shots fired in the 2700 block of Byron Street.

One male victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are still investigating what happened.

