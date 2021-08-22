Man fatally hit by car in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating after a man was struck and killed while riding a bicycle.

Officers responded to Hull Street for reports of an accident just after midnight Sunday. They found a man hit by a vehicle in the westbound lane. Richmond Fire and Richmond Ambulance Authority also responded but the victim died from his injuries at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Drago at 646-1369 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used.