Man fatally shot outside Richmond convenience store

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) – Richmond police say a man has died this morning after he was shot outside a convenience store.

Officers responded to a call at North 1st Street and East Charity Street around 3 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police say an argument escalated and the man was shot outside of the East Market & Pizza store.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

There is no word on a suspect at this time, but the investigation is considered to be ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call crime stoppers.