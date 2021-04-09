Man fatally shot outside Richmond convenience store

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) – Richmond police say a man has died this morning after he was shot outside a convenience store.

Officers responded to a call at North 1st Street and East Charity Street around 3 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police say an argument escalated and the man was shot outside of the East Market & Pizza store.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

There is no word on a suspect at this time, but the investigation is considered to be ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call crime stoppers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events