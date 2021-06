RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is fighting for his life after being shot in Whitcomb Court Monday night.

Officers received a call for a shooting on Whitcomb Street around 9:45 p.m. Once on scene, they found a man had been shot. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. There is no suspect informaton at this time.

