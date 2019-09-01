Man found shot to death on porch in Richmond

1  of  4
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after a shooting Sunday in Richmond.

That’s according to a spokesperson with the department who says officers were called to the 1600 block of North 23rd Street just before 11:50 a.m. for the report of a person shot.

There, officers found a man down and unresponsive on the front porch of a structure.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

