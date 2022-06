RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is expected to recover after an apartment fire in Barton Heights early Thursday morning.

Richmond firefighters responded to the 2400 block of Barton Avenue just after 2 a.m., about a block from North Avenue Market. They saw heavy smoke coming from an apartment.

Firefighters say one man was still inside trying to put the fire out. He was taken to VCU Medical with non-life-threatening injuries.

The burn victim and one another tenant are temporarily displaced.