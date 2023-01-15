CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- A man is hurt after a shooting outside a restaurant on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield early Sunday morning.

According to the Chesterfield Police Department, officers were called to the Ocean Crab Cajun Seafood and Bar at 2:13 a.m. for a report of a shooting. They found a man at the scene who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be O.K.

Police say the victim and another man had been fighting outside the restaurant when the shooting occurred. There is no information about potential charges at this time.

Police are still investigating. Contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 if you have any information.

