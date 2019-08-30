Man in stolen vehicle leads police on chase from Powhatan to Richmond

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in custody after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle from Powhatan County to Richmond.

Powhatan County Sheriff Deputies responded to the Walmart parking lot at 1950 Anderson Hwy around 3:45 p.m. Thursday, following reports that a vehicle was stolen from Richmond.

Deputies attempted to approach the driver, but the vehicle sped off.

Deputies chased the vehicle into Chesterfield County where the Chesterfield Police Department took over.

The pursuit continued into the city of Richmond where RPD eventually captured and identified the driver as Dashawn Terrell Harvey, of Richmond.

Powhatan County deputies charged Harvey with felony eluding and driving while revoked (3rd offense or more).