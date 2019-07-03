1  of  5
Mosby Court shooting victim identified

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police say Levell V. Everett, Jr. was killed in a Mosby Court shooting on Wednesday.

Police identified Everett Jr. as the victim Friday evening. He was found behind a vehicle around 2:30 a.m. on Redd Street.

Everett, Jr., 26, was taken to VCU Medical Center with a life-threatening gun shot wounds, where he later died.

An official cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Police also found several cars shot in the area but no other injuries were reported.

At this time, there’s no word on any suspect information.

Stay with 8News for updates on this developing story.

