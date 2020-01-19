Man killed in hit-and-run crash, Richmond Police looking for suspect

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police need your help finding a car involved in the fatal hit-and-run crash in Richmond.

At approximately 10 p.m. on Friday officers were called to the 2300 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for a report of a crash.

A 2001-2005 silver four-door Lexus LS 430 collided with another vehicle, which then hit several parked cars and a pedestrian.

The suspect left the scene.

Police are looking for the car pictured below.

Police identified the pedestrian as 62-year-old Grayland Brooks. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The suspect’s car is missing part of the front bumper.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or crash is asked to call Hit and Run Investigator J. Deboard at (804) 646-1709.