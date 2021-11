RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway after Richmond Police officers found a man shot in the city’s Northside Sunday night.

Police responded to the 800 block of Cheatwood Avenue just before 11 p.m. That’s a block away from First Baptist Washington Park.

Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond police or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.