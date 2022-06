HENRICO, Va (WRIC) — A man is in serious condition after being shot near Fort Harrison early Wednesday morning.

Henrico Police officers responded to the intersection of Picnic Road and Battlefield Park Road just before 3 a.m. The victim was rushed to the hospital.

Officers say they’ve arrested the suspected shooter. They’re asking anyone with information to give them a call.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for details.