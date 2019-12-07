Man shoots at Stafford Deputies in hours-long standoff

STAFFORD, Va (WRIC) — A man shot at Stafford County deputies early Saturday morning before turning the gun on himself, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

The man has been identified as 43-year old Keysean Hodges of Fredericksburg. Hodges was wanted on a felony warrant for arson.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. deputies responded to an apartment on Green Tree Road to serve a warrant. When deputies arrived, Hodges fired several shots through the front door.

Deputies returned fire and established a perimeter around the apartment. Crisis negotiators were called to the scene and made contact with Hodges who refused to exit the apartment.

Negotiations took place for several hours, but Hodges eventually refused to talk. That’s when deputies entered the apartment and found him dead from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Deputies were not hurt during this incident.

During the barricade situation, additional warrants were obtained for Hodges including attempted capital murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Sheriff’s Office is thanking the public for their cooperation during the situation. The incident remains under investigation.