Man shot and killed at Richmond motel

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was shot and killed at a Richmond motel this morning.

29-year-old William Hurt was found unresponsive in a room on the 2600 block of Chamberlayne Avenue. An employee confirms with 8News that the shooting happened at the “Richmond Motel”.

Officers were called to the motel at 7:06 a.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting. Hurt was suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information about this incident to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or Crime Stoppers 780-1000.