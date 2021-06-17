Convenience store employee shot in Richmond’s northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a shooting at a convenience store in Richmond’s northside.

Officers responded to the Six Points Convenience Store on 2nd Avenue around midnight Thursday. Once they arrived, they found a store clerk had been shot inside the business. The male victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police tell 8News it appears the suspect fired from outside the store. Investigators are working now to determine a motive, as well as to find the suspect or suspects involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.