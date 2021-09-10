Man shot in Richmond Thursday night, marking city’s third shooting of the evening

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was shot in Richmond’s Northside Thursday night, marking the city’s third shooting of the evening.

Shortly before midnight, officers were called to Brookland Park Boulevard near Fendall Avenue for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, however, they determined the actual crime had occurred near the intersection of Dill Avenue and Pollock Street.

Officers tell 8News the victim is an adult male. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are now searching for a black male suspect who may be armed.

There were two other shootings in Richmond Thursday night. However, none are believed to be connected.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.