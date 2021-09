RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is expected to be okay after being shot Tuesday morning in the city’s East End.

Officers responded to the corner of N. 24th and W. Street around 12:40 a.m. for reports of a person shot.

Once on scene, they located a man who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information related to this shooting or any other crime to please contact Richmond CRIME STOPPERS at, 804-780-1000