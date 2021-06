HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Henrico County.

Officers responded to the area of Cardiff Court and Wilkinson Road shortly after midnight Tuesday, and found a man had been shot in the shoulder. According to police, the victim is expected to be okay.

A search for the suspect is now underway. Anyone with information should contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000, or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.