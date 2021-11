RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond Police are investigating after they say a man was fatally shot on a GRTC bus in Southside Plaza Tuesday night.

Police were called to a shooting there right after 11 p.m. Once on scene, they found an adult male had been shot on a bus. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police tell 8News multiple people were on the bus when the shooting happened, but no one else was injured.

