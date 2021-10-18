Man shot multiple times in Petersburg neighborhood; suspect on the run

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A man is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times in a Petersburg neighborhood Sunday night.

Shortly before midnight, police arrived to the 100 block of S. Little Church Street where they found a man shot multiple times. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time. Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or by go to www.P3tips.com and leave a tip. Crime Solvers pays a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.