CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt Sunday night.

Officers responded to the 12200 block of Chattanooga Plaza at 6:58 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police are still investigating, but the department says they are not looking for any suspects.

Contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 804-748-1251.

This is a breaking story. Stay with 8news for updates.