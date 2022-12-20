HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is hurt after a shooting in Henrico early Tuesday morning.

According to the Henrico County Police Department, officers responded to the 2700 block of Byron Street near Ammons Avenue at 1:12 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Police found a man hurt on the scene. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A woman was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are still investigating the incident.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Henrico Police Department at 804-501-5000.

This is a breaking story. Stay with 8News for updates.