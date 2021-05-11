Man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in Richmond’s northside

A close-up photo of police lights by night

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A man was shot multiple times in the city’s northside Monday night.

Richmond police responded shortly after 11 p.m. at the 3100 block of Carolina Avenue.

Officers in the area heard it and responded at the same time the DEC received a shooting call.

Once they arrived on scene, they found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as we learn more information.