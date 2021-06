HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police is investigating after a shooting late Friday night.

Just after 11 p.m., authorities received calls about a man shot in the 4400 block of Chickahominy Ave. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for critical injuries.

Henrico Police is on scene of a confirmed shooting incident. An adult male has been transported to an area hospital for critical injuries he sustained. Anyone with information please call or submit tips! — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) June 5, 2021

This investigation is ongoing. Information may be reported to 501-5000, 780-1000 or www.p3tips.com.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.