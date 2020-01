HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A masked person robbed a Henrico County gas station this evening.

Henrico Police were called to the BP gas station on the 600 block of East Laburnum Avenue around 9:00 p.m. for reports of an armed robbery.

Officers on scene say the suspect had on a mask when they showed a weapon and took off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Nobody was hurt in the robbery.

Police are investigating, but if you know anything call Henrico Police.